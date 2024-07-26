Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ. Plain edge (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ Plain edge - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ Plain edge - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 28 - 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 127,003,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (340) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1811 with mark ЕМ НМ. Plain edge. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 499 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 975. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (11)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • AURORA (32)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (14)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Imperial Coin (43)
  • Janas (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Katz (34)
  • Künker (12)
  • MS67 (16)
  • MUNZE (19)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • NIKO (4)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (12)
  • Pars Coins (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (31)
  • RedSquare (5)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • RND (9)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russian Heritage (26)
  • Russiancoin (27)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1811 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search