Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ НМ. Plain edge (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Plain edge
Photo by: Coins.ee
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 28 - 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 127,003,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1811
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (340) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1811 with mark ЕМ НМ. Plain edge. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 499 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 975. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
