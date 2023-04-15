Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1802 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 705 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Lucernae Numismática (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Renaissance Auctions LLC (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
1349 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
2535 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Lucernae Numismática - December 5, 2021
Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Spink - January 16, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction New York Sale - January 7, 2016
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2013
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2013
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Renaissance Auctions LLC - August 13, 2000
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Renaissance Auctions LLC - August 13, 2000
Ex. Renaissance Collection collection
Seller Renaissance Auctions LLC
Date August 13, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1802 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

