Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1802
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1802 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 705 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
1349 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
2535 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2013
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
