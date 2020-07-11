Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1807
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1807 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2015.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
1125 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
1234 $
Price in auction currency 87500 RUB
Seller MS67
Date October 30, 2019
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
