1 Kopek 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1807 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2015.

Сondition UNC (8) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (4) MS63 (1) BN (4) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)