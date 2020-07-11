Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1807 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2015.

Russia 1 Kopek 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
1125 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - May 27, 2020
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
1234 $
Price in auction currency 87500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - October 30, 2019
Seller MS67
Date October 30, 2019
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 14, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS66 BN PCGS
Selling price
