1 Kopek 1817 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1817
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1817 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2584 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place November 24, 2018.
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 7600 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
