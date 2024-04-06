1 Kopek 1817 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1817 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2584 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place November 24, 2018.

