Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1817 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1817 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1817 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1817 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2584 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place November 24, 2018.

Russia 1 Kopek 1817 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1817 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1817 КМ АМ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1817 КМ АМ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 7600 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1817 КМ АМ at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1817 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1817 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1817 КМ АМ at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1817 КМ АМ at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1817 КМ АМ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1817 КМ АМ at auction Empire - September 27, 2014
Russia 1 Kopek 1817 КМ АМ at auction Empire - September 27, 2014
Seller Empire
Date September 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

