Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1812 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1812
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1812 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 17,000. Bidding took place February 14, 2024.
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
