1 Kopek 1818 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1818 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 531 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place April 22, 2013.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (7) XF (17) VF (2) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) RB (1) BN (4) Service NGC (5) PCGS (1)

