Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1818 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 55,750,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1818
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1818 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 531 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place April 22, 2013.
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
