Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1818 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1818 ЕМ НМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1818 ЕМ НМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 55,750,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1818 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 531 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place April 22, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • BAC (5)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russiancoin (9)
  • Varesi (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 39 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Varesi - February 6, 2022
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - April 30, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction BAC - December 19, 2019
Seller BAC
Date December 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - December 12, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 12, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Alexander - December 4, 2019
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Alexander - December 4, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction BAC - April 16, 2019
Seller BAC
Date April 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1818 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search