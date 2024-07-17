Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ "Type 1810-1825". Plain edge (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ "Type 1810-1825" Plain edge - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ "Type 1810-1825" Plain edge - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 574,200

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1811 with mark ЕМ НМ. Plain edge. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 501 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 900. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Christie's (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (5)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction MUNZE - September 14, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 14, 2022
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

