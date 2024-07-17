1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ "Type 1810-1825". Plain edge (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1811 with mark ЕМ НМ. Plain edge. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 501 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 900. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

