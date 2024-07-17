Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ "Type 1810-1825". Plain edge (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Plain edge
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 574,200
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1811
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1811 with mark ЕМ НМ. Plain edge. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 501 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 900. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date September 14, 2022
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
