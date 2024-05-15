1 Kopek 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1805 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 635 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

