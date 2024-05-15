Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 113,700
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1805
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1805 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 635 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF45 BN
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1805 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
