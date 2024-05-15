Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 113,700

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1805 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 635 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 1 Kopek 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Empire - September 15, 2022
Seller Empire
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF45 BN
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1805 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

