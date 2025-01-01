flag
Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

Coins of Reuss-Schleiz 1843

Commemorative coins

Obverse 2 Thaler 1843 A 25 years of the reign of Henry LXII
Reverse 2 Thaler 1843 A 25 years of the reign of Henry LXII
2 Thaler 1843 A 25 years of the reign of Henry LXII
Average price3100 $
