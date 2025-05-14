flag
Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

2 Thaler 1843 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXII" (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1843 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXII" - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXIIReverse 2 Thaler 1843 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXII" - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,119 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,4071 g
  • Diameter41 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC500

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LXII
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1843
  • RulerHeinrich LXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1843 "25 years of the reign of Henry LXII" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2616 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1843 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXII" at auction Grün - May 14, 2025
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
3132 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1843 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXII" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
2578 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1843 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXII" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 19, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1843 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXII" at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1843 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXII" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 17, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1843 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXII" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 15, 2022
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateNovember 15, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1843 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXII" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
SellerWAG
DateNovember 13, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1843 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXII" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJune 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1843 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXII" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
SellerKünker
DateOctober 1, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1843 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXII" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
SellerWDA - MiM
DateDecember 30, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1843 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXII" at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
SellerRhenumis
DateNovember 27, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1843 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXII" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
SellerGrün
DateNovember 11, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1843 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXII" at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 19, 2020
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1843 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXII" at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
SellerKünker
DateJune 25, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1843 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXII" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 30, 2020
SellerReinhard Fischer
DateMay 30, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1843 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXII" at auction Höhn - November 2, 2019
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 2, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1843 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXII" at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
SellerKünker
DateJune 25, 2019
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1843 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXII" at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1843 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXII" at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1843 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXII" at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
SellerSonntag
DateJune 5, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1843 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXII" at auction Auction World - January 22, 2018
SellerAuction World
DateJanuary 22, 2018
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1843 "25 years of the reign of Henry LXII", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

