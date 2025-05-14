Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868
2 Thaler 1843 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXII" (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight37,119 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,4071 g
- Diameter41 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC500
Description
- CountryReuss-Schleiz
- PeriodHeinrich LXII
- Denomination2 Thaler
- Year1843
- RulerHeinrich LXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1843 "25 years of the reign of Henry LXII" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2616 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateNovember 15, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
