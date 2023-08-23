Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868
3 Pfennig 1858 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight4,5 - 4,56 g
- Diameter24 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC360,000
Description
- CountryReuss-Schleiz
- PeriodHeinrich LXVII
- Denomination3 Pfennig
- Year1858
- RulerHeinrich LXVII (Prince of Reuss Junior Line)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1858 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LXVII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 6660 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.
Сondition
Service
SellerStack's
DateAugust 23, 2023
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections