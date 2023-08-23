flag
Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

3 Pfennig 1858 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVII)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1858 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVIIReverse 3 Pfennig 1858 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,5 - 4,56 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC360,000

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LXVII
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1858
  • RulerHeinrich LXVII (Prince of Reuss Junior Line)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1858 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LXVII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 6660 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.

Сondition
Service
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
SellerStack's
DateAugust 23, 2023
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Inasta - April 26, 2023
SellerInasta
DateApril 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2021
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateDecember 14, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
SellerHöhn
DateJanuary 20, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 25, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Künker - March 14, 2007
SellerKünker
DateMarch 14, 2007
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Reuss-SchleizCoin catalog of Heinrich LXVIICoins of Reuss-Schleiz in 1858All Reuss-Schleiz coinsReuss-Schleiz copper coinsReuss-Schleiz coins 3 PfennigNumismatic auctions