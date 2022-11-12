Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868
Lobenstein 3 Pfennig 1807 (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LIV)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,250)
- Weight0,7 - 0,9 g
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC54,000
Description
- CountryReuss-Schleiz
- PeriodHeinrich LIV
- Denomination3 Pfennig
- Year1807
- RulerHeinrich LIV (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Lobenstein 3 Pfennig 1807 . This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LIV. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1676 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place May 22, 2020.
Сondition
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateApril 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
