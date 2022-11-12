Lobenstein 3 Pfennig 1807 (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LIV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Lobenstein 3 Pfennig 1807 . This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LIV. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1676 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place May 22, 2020.

Сondition XF (3) VF (4)