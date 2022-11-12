flag
Lobenstein 3 Pfennig 1807 (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LIV)

Obverse Lobenstein 3 Pfennig 1807 - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LIVReverse Lobenstein 3 Pfennig 1807 - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LIV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,250)
  • Weight0,7 - 0,9 g
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC54,000

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LIV
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1807
  • RulerHeinrich LIV (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Lobenstein 3 Pfennig 1807 . This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LIV. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1676 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place May 22, 2020.

Сondition
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1807 (Lobenstein) at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - April 10, 2025
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateApril 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1807 (Lobenstein) at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
SellerWAG
DateAugust 27, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1807 (Lobenstein) at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1807 (Lobenstein) at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
SellerHöhn
DateMay 23, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1807 (Lobenstein) at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1807 (Lobenstein) at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 27, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1807 (Lobenstein) at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 24, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
