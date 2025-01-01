Coins catalog of Heinrich LIV (1807-1807)

flag
Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

Heinrich LIV (1807-1807)

Period of Heinrich LIV
PhotoDescriptionMetalAv. priceUNCAv. pricePROOFSales
Coin photoCoin photo
Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LIV
Lobenstein 3 Pfennig 1807
Silver$270-07
