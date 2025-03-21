Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868
2 Thaler 1841 A (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XX)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight37,119 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,4071 g
- Diameter40 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC2,400
Description
- CountryReuss-Greiz
- PeriodHeinrich XX
- Denomination2 Thaler
- Year1841
- RulerHeinrich XX (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (64)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1841 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich XX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3997 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place June 24, 2023.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
