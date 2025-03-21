flag
Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868

2 Thaler 1841 A (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XX)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1841 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XXReverse 2 Thaler 1841 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XX

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,119 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,4071 g
  • Diameter40 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,400

Description

  • CountryReuss-Greiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XX
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1841
  • RulerHeinrich XX (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (64)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1841 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich XX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3997 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place June 24, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction WAG - April 6, 2025
SellerWAG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
1014 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Künker - March 21, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 21, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
2388 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 11, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
SellerWAG
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 29, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 24, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 30, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
SellerWAG
DateJune 12, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 9, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
SellerWDA - MiM
DateDecember 30, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Sedwick - November 19, 2020
SellerSedwick
DateNovember 19, 2020
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
SellerKatz
DateNovember 8, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction HIRSCH - September 25, 2020
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 25, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 23, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 20, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

