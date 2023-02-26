3 Pfennig 1830 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1830 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4312 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 8. Bidding took place April 15, 2021.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)