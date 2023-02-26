Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868
3 Pfennig 1830 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight4,58 - 5,27 g
- Diameter23,2 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryReuss-Greiz
- PeriodHeinrich XIX
- Denomination3 Pfennig
- Year1830
- RulerHeinrich XIX (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1830 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4312 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 8. Bidding took place April 15, 2021.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections