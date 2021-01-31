1 Pfennig 1810 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1810 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2618 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition XF (2)