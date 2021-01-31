flag
Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868

1 Pfennig 1810 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1810 - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIIIReverse 1 Pfennig 1810 - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,26 - 1,4 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC443,000

Description

  • CountryReuss-Greiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XIII
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1810
  • RulerHeinrich XIII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1810 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2618 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1810 at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 31, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1810 at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJune 9, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
