Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868
1 Pfennig 1810 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,26 - 1,4 g
- Diameter18 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC443,000
Description
- CountryReuss-Greiz
- PeriodHeinrich XIII
- Denomination1 Pfennig
- Year1810
- RulerHeinrich XIII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1810 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2618 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections