Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868
1 Pfennig 1808 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII)
Photo by: Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,26 - 1,4 g
- Diameter18 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC273,000
Description
- CountryReuss-Greiz
- PeriodHeinrich XIII
- Denomination1 Pfennig
- Year1808
- RulerHeinrich XIII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1808 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2628 sold at the Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place September 15, 2021.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections