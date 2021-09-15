flag
Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868

1 Pfennig 1808 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1808 - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIIIReverse 1 Pfennig 1808 - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII

Photo by: Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,26 - 1,4 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC273,000

Description

  • CountryReuss-Greiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XIII
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1808
  • RulerHeinrich XIII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1808 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2628 sold at the Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place September 15, 2021.

Сondition
Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1808 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

