1 Pfennig 1808 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1808 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2628 sold at the Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place September 15, 2021.

Сondition VF (1)