RegensburgPeriod:1809-1809 1809-1809

Thaler 1809 CB (Regensburg, Carl Theodor von Dalberg)

Obverse Thaler 1809 CB - Silver Coin Value - Regensburg, Carl Theodor von DalbergReverse Thaler 1809 CB - Silver Coin Value - Regensburg, Carl Theodor von Dalberg

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,833)
  • Weight28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRegensburg
  • PeriodCarl Theodor von Dalberg
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1809
  • RulerKarl Theodor von Dalberg (Grand Duke of Frankfurt)
  • MintRegensburg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (146)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Regensburg Thaler 1809 with mark CB. This silver coin from the times of Carl Theodor von Dalberg. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4944 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place October 9, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Regensburg Thaler 1809 CB at auction WAG - June 15, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
404 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Regensburg Thaler 1809 CB at auction WAG - June 15, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Regensburg Thaler 1809 CB at auction Audap & Associés - May 14, 2025
SellerAudap & Associés
DateMay 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Regensburg Thaler 1809 CB at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
387 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Regensburg Thaler 1809 CB at auction Katz - April 17, 2025
SellerKatz
DateApril 17, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Regensburg Thaler 1809 CB at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateJanuary 26, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Regensburg Thaler 1809 CB at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Regensburg Thaler 1809 CB at auction Pegasus Auctions - December 8, 2024
SellerPegasus Auctions
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Regensburg Thaler 1809 CB at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
SellerKünker
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Regensburg Thaler 1809 CB at auction Auctiones - September 15, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Regensburg Thaler 1809 CB at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Regensburg Thaler 1809 CB at auction Künker - March 20, 2024
SellerKünker
DateMarch 20, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Regensburg Thaler 1809 CB at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 14, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Regensburg Thaler 1809 CB at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
SellerKünker
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Regensburg Thaler 1809 CB at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Regensburg Thaler 1809 CB at auction Dorotheum - November 17, 2023
SellerDorotheum
DateNovember 17, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Regensburg Thaler 1809 CB at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Regensburg Thaler 1809 CB at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Regensburg Thaler 1809 CB at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Regensburg Thaler 1809 CB at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 28, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Regensburg Thaler 1809 CB at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
SellerKünker
DateNovember 18, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
