Thaler 1809 CB (Regensburg, Carl Theodor von Dalberg)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,833)
- Weight28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryRegensburg
- PeriodCarl Theodor von Dalberg
- DenominationThaler
- Year1809
- RulerKarl Theodor von Dalberg (Grand Duke of Frankfurt)
- MintRegensburg
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (146)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Regensburg Thaler 1809 with mark CB. This silver coin from the times of Carl Theodor von Dalberg. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4944 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place October 9, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerPegasus Auctions
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
123...7
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
