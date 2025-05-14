Thaler 1809 CB (Regensburg, Carl Theodor von Dalberg)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Regensburg Thaler 1809 with mark CB. This silver coin from the times of Carl Theodor von Dalberg. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4944 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place October 9, 2013.

Сondition UNC (17) AU (17) XF (65) VF (41) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) AU55 (1) Service NGC (13) NGS (1)

