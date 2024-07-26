Thaler 1871 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1871 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98121 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 780. Bidding took place February 2, 2020.

