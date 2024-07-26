Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1871 A (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1871
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1871 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98121 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 780. Bidding took place February 2, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (2)
- Busso Peus (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (6)
- Erwin Dietrich (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (3)
- HERVERA (2)
- Höhn (2)
- Katz (5)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (17)
- Möller (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (8)
- WAG (10)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search