Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1871 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1871 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Thaler 1871 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1871 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98121 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 780. Bidding took place February 2, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (2)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (6)
  • Erwin Dietrich (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (5)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (17)
  • Möller (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (8)
  • WAG (10)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Prussia Thaler 1871 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
423 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1871 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Prussia Thaler 1871 A at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1871 A at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1871 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1871 A at auction Erwin Dietrich - November 26, 2023
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1871 A at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1871 A at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1871 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1871 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1871 A at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1871 A at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1871 A at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1871 A at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1871 A at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1871 A at auction Aurea - December 10, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1871 A at auction CoinsNB - October 15, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1871 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1871 A at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1871 A at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1871 A at auction Kroha - October 30, 2021
Seller Kroha
Date October 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

