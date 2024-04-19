Thaler 1869 C (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1869 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22387 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 900. Bidding took place August 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (1) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) PF64 (1) Service NGC (1)