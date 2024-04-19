Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1869 C (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1869 C - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Thaler 1869 C - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt am Main
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1869 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22387 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 900. Bidding took place August 7, 2017.

Prussia Thaler 1869 C at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
341 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1869 C at auction Aurea - December 10, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 1000 CZK
Prussia Thaler 1869 C at auction Stack's - August 8, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2017
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 1994
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

