Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1869 C (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Stack's Bowers
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1869
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt am Main
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1869 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22387 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 900. Bidding took place August 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 1000 CZK
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2017
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search