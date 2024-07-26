Thaler 1862 A "Mining" (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1862 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 781 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 925. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (19) AU (48) XF (84) VF (26) F (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (4) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) PF65 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (4) NGC (7)

