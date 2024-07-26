Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1862 A "Mining" (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1862 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Thaler 1862 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (182)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1862 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 781 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 925. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Prussia Thaler 1862 A "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1862 A "Mining" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1862 A "Mining" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1862 A "Mining" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1862 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1862 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1862 A "Mining" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1862 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1862 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1862 A "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1862 A "Mining" at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1862 A "Mining" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1862 A "Mining" at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1862 A "Mining" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1862 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1862 A "Mining" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1862 A "Mining" at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1862 A "Mining" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1862 A "Mining" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1862 A "Mining" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1862 A "Mining" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
