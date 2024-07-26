Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1862 A "Mining" (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1862
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (182)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1862 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 781 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 925. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1862 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
