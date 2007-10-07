Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1864 A. Gold (Prussia, William I)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Silber Groschen 1864 A Gold - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Silber Groschen 1864 A Gold - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 5,04 g

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1864 with mark A. Gold. This gold coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 581 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,400. Bidding took place October 7, 2007.

Prussia Silber Groschen 1864 A at auction Künker - October 7, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
7636 $
Price in auction currency 5400 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1864 A at auction Stack's - January 16, 2007
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

