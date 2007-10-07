Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1864 A. Gold (Prussia, William I)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 5,04 g
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1864
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1864 with mark A. Gold. This gold coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 581 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,400. Bidding took place October 7, 2007.
For the sale of Silber Groschen 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
