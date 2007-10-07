Silber Groschen 1864 A. Gold (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1864 with mark A. Gold. This gold coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 581 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,400. Bidding took place October 7, 2007.

Сondition PROOF (1) AU (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)