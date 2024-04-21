Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1868 B (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1868 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Silber Groschen 1868 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1868 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33175 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 823. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • Katz (4)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Zöttl (2)
Prussia Silber Groschen 1868 B at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 21, 2024
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1868 B at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1868 B at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 24, 2023
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1868 B at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1868 B at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia Silber Groschen 1868 B at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Silber Groschen 1868 B at auction Zöttl - May 20, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date May 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1868 B at auction Zöttl - November 20, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1868 B at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date May 30, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia Silber Groschen 1868 B at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Prussia Silber Groschen 1868 B at auction Heritage - August 8, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2010
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

