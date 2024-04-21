Silber Groschen 1868 B (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1868 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33175 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 823. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (4) AU (1) XF (4) Condition (slab) PF68 (1) PF66 (1) Service NGC (2)