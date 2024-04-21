Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1868 B (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 2,196 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1868
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1868 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33175 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 823. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.
