Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1866 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1866 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Silber Groschen 1866 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1866 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3405 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (3)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Prussia Silber Groschen 1866 A at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1866 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - March 5, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1866 A at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - July 2, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1866 A at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - February 19, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date February 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1866 A at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1866 A at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1866 A at auction Numismática Leilões - September 24, 2018
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date September 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1866 A at auction Russiancoin - June 14, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 14, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1866 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog William I Coins of Prussia in 1866 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search