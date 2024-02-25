Silber Groschen 1866 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1866 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3405 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (2) VF (3) No grade (1)