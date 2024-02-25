Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1866 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 2,196 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1866
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1866 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3405 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (2)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (3)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date September 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
