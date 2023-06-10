Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 B (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
  • Diameter 21,22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 405 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 7. Bidding took place June 9, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 B at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

