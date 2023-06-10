2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 B (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 405 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 7. Bidding took place June 9, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1)