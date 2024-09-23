Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 C (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: NUMMUS Olomouc
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 1,098 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2416 g
- Diameter 15,15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1872
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt am Main
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2736 sold at the NUMMUS Olomouc auction for CZK 280. Bidding took place April 1, 2023.
