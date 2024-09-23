1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 C (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2736 sold at the NUMMUS Olomouc auction for CZK 280. Bidding took place April 1, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1)