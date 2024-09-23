Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 C (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 C - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 C - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: NUMMUS Olomouc

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 1,098 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2416 g
  • Diameter 15,15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt am Main
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2736 sold at the NUMMUS Olomouc auction for CZK 280. Bidding took place April 1, 2023.

Сondition
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 C at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

