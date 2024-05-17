NUMMUS Olomouc
Company Description
- Name NUMMUS Olomouc
- Country Czech Republic
- Year of foundation
- Status Operating organization
Olomouc Office
- Country Czech Republic
- City Olomouc
- Address Bezručova, 749/8
- Phone +420 606 750 025
- Email nummus.ol@centrum.cz
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
April 5, 2025 April 10, 2025 Aukcja 60 - Nummus Ołomuniec 5600 208,748 $
March 23, 2024 March 27, 2024 Aukcja 59 - Nummus Ołomuniec 4810 163,576 $
April 1, 2023 April 4, 2023 Aukce 58 4490 188,687 $
March 26, 2022 March 29, 2022 Aukce 57 4380 251,550 $
March 27, 2021 March 29, 2021 Aukce 56 3250 181,961 $