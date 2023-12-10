Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 1,098 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2416 g
- Diameter 15,15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1867
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 680 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 8. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Zöttl (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search