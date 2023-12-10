1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 680 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 8. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) VF (2)