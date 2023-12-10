Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 1,098 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2416 g
  • Diameter 15,15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 680 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 8. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Zöttl (2)
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 A at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 A at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 A at auction Zöttl - January 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date January 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 A at auction Zöttl - March 19, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
