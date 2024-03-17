Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Pfennig 1867 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1867 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 4 Pfennig 1867 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,09 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1867 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12257 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 65. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Prussia 4 Pfennig 1867 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1867 A at auction Niemczyk - December 16, 2018
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1867 A at auction Niemczyk - December 16, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
