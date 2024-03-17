4 Pfennig 1867 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1867 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12257 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 65. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1)