Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Pfennig 1868 C (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,567 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1868
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt am Main
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1868 with mark C. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4229 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Karbownik
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
