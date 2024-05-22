Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1868 C (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1868 C - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 3 Pfennig 1868 C - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt am Main
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1868 with mark C. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4229 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • BAC (13)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1868 C at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1868 C at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1868 C at auction Karbownik - February 22, 2023
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1868 C at auction Karbownik - February 22, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1868 C at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1868 C at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1868 C at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1868 C at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1868 C at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1868 C at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1868 C at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1868 C at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1868 C at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1868 C at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1868 C at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1868 C at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1868 C at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1868 C at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1868 C at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1868 C at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1868 C at auction Aurea - May 27, 2015
Seller Aurea
Date May 27, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1868 C at auction Rauch - December 14, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date December 14, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog William I Coins of Prussia in 1868 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 3 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search