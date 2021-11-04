Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Pfennig 1871 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1871 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2 Pfennig 1871 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,045 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1871 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1155 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Rauch (1)
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1871 A at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1871 A at auction Rauch - September 15, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date September 15, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

