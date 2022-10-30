Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Pfennig 1869 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1869 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2 Pfennig 1869 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,045 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1869 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1300 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 7. Bidding took place October 29, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1869 A at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1869 A at auction Künker - June 14, 1999
Seller Künker
Date June 14, 1999
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

