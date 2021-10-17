Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1873 C (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1873 C - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1873 C - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,51 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt am Main
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1873 with mark C. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2367 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place October 15, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Rauch (1)
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1873 C at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1873 C at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

