1 Pfennig 1873 C (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,522 g
- Diameter 17,51 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1873
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt am Main
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1873 with mark C. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2367 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place October 15, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Rauch (1)
