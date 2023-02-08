Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1866 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1866 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1866 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,51 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1866 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1377 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Rauch (1)
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1866 A at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1866 A at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1866 A at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1866 A at auction Heritage - January 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2015
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1866 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog William I Coins of Prussia in 1866 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 1 Pfennig
Category
Year
