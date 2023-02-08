1 Pfennig 1866 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1866 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1377 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) RD (1) Service PCGS (1)