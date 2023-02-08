Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1 Pfennig 1866 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,522 g
- Diameter 17,51 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1866
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1866 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1377 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Rauch (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2015
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search