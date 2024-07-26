Thaler 1860 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1860 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2906 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place April 29, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (7) AU (18) XF (31) VF (35) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS61 (1) XF45 (1) VF30 (1) PF64 (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Auction World (2)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Felzmann (5)

Gärtner (2)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (4)

Heritage (2)

HERVERA (1)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Kroha (3)

Künker (15)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)

Naumann (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (3)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (4)

Soler y Llach (1)

Solidus Numismatik (3)

Sonntag (1)

Teutoburger (17)

UBS (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (12)

Westfälische (3)