Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1860 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Thaler 1860 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Thaler 1860 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1860 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2906 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place April 29, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (5)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Kroha (3)
  • Künker (15)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (17)
  • UBS (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (12)
  • Westfälische (3)
Prussia Thaler 1860 A "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1860 A "Mining" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1860 A "Mining" at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 21, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1860 A "Mining" at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1860 A "Mining" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1860 A "Mining" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1860 A "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1860 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1860 A "Mining" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1860 A "Mining" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1860 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1860 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1860 A "Mining" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1860 A "Mining" at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1860 A "Mining" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1860 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1860 A "Mining" at auction Felzmann - January 17, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date January 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1860 A "Mining" at auction HIRSCH - November 21, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1860 A "Mining" at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1860 A "Mining" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1860 A "Mining" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1860 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1860 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search