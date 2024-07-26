Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1860 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1860
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1860 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2906 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place April 29, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date January 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
