Thaler 1859 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1859 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 993 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

