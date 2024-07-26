Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1859 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1859
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1859 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 993 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
