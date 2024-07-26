Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1859 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Thaler 1859 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Thaler 1859 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1859 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 993 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

Prussia Thaler 1859 A "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1859 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1859 A "Mining" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1859 A "Mining" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1859 A "Mining" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1859 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1859 A "Mining" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1859 A "Mining" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1859 A "Mining" at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1859 A "Mining" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1859 A "Mining" at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1859 A "Mining" at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1859 A "Mining" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 7, 2022
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1859 A "Mining" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 7, 2022
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1859 A "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1859 A "Mining" at auction Felzmann - September 5, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date September 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1859 A "Mining" at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1859 A "Mining" at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1859 A "Mining" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1859 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

