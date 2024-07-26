Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1858 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Thaler 1858 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Thaler 1858 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1858 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31069 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 990. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Kroha (3)
  • Künker (13)
  • Möller (5)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (5)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (16)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (7)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Prussia Thaler 1858 A "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1858 A "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1858 A "Mining" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1858 A "Mining" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1858 A "Mining" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1858 A "Mining" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1858 A "Mining" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1858 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1858 A "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1858 A "Mining" at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1858 A "Mining" at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1858 A "Mining" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1858 A "Mining" at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1858 A "Mining" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1858 A "Mining" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1858 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1858 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1858 A "Mining" at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1858 A "Mining" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Prussia Thaler 1858 A "Mining" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1858 A "Mining" at auction Pesek Auctions - February 13, 2023
Prussia Thaler 1858 A "Mining" at auction Pesek Auctions - February 13, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 13, 2023
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1858 A "Mining" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Prussia Thaler 1858 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Prussia Thaler 1858 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1858 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1858 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search