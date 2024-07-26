Thaler 1858 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1858 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31069 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 990. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

