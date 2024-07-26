Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1858 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1858
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1858 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31069 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 990. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.
