Thaler 1861 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1861 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31070 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

