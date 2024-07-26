Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1861 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Thaler 1861 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Thaler 1861 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (329)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1861 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31070 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Prussia Thaler 1861 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1861 A at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1861 A at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
472 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1861 A at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition PL63 ННР
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1861 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

