Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1861 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1861
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (329)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1861 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31070 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
472 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
