Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1859 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Thaler 1859 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Thaler 1859 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (313)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1859 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2615 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 660. Bidding took place November 16, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Aste (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (4)
  • Aurea (8)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • CoinsNB (4)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (21)
  • Felzmann (5)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (9)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • HERVERA (9)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (10)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • iNumis (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Kroha (5)
  • Künker (34)
  • Leu (2)
  • Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (2)
  • Möller (8)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (15)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Negrini (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (3)
  • Pegasus Auctions (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (12)
  • Reinhard Fischer (5)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Savoca Numismatik (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (10)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (16)
  • UBS (1)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (33)
  • WCN (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Zöttl (9)
Prussia Thaler 1859 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1859 A at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1859 A at auction Heritage - May 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 23, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1859 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1859 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1859 A at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1859 A at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1859 A at auction Aurea - April 11, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1859 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1859 A at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1859 A at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1859 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1859 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1859 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1859 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1859 A at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1859 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1859 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1859 A at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1859 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1859 A at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Prussia Thaler 1859 A at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Prussia Thaler 1859 A at auction CoinsNB - August 10, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date August 10, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1859 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search