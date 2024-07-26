Thaler 1859 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1859 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2615 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 660. Bidding took place November 16, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (29) AU (88) XF (125) VF (51) No grade (14) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (3) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) XF45 (4) PF63 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (6) NGC (7) CCG (1)

