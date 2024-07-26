Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1859 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1859
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (313)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1859 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2615 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 660. Bidding took place November 16, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date May 23, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
