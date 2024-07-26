Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1855 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1855
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1855 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4997 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
