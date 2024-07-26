Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1855 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Thaler 1855 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Thaler 1855 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1855 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4997 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

Prussia Thaler 1855 A "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1855 A "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1855 A "Mining" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1855 A "Mining" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1855 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1855 A "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1855 A "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1855 A "Mining" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1855 A "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1855 A "Mining" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1855 A "Mining" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1855 A "Mining" at auction Möller - December 2, 2022
Seller Möller
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1855 A "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1855 A "Mining" at auction Gärtner - June 25, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date June 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1855 A "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1855 A "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1855 A "Mining" at auction DNW - April 12, 2022
Seller DNW
Date April 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1855 A "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1855 A "Mining" at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1855 A "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1855 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

