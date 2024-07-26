Thaler 1855 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1855 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4997 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2) AU (15) XF (22) VF (30) F (1) No grade (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (2)

Cayón (1)

DNW (2)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Felzmann (3)

Gärtner (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (2)

Höhn (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (14)

Marciniak (2)

Möller (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Teutoburger (13)

WAG (8)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (2)