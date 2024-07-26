Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1854 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1854
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1854 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3149 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place October 23, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- AURORA (2)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (10)
- Felzmann (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (3)
- Künker (10)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Rauch (2)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (11)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- WAG (8)
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1854 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search