Thaler 1854 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1854 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3149 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place October 23, 2015.

