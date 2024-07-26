Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1853 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1853
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1853 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8583 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place October 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 53 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date March 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
