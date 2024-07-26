Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1853 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Thaler 1853 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Thaler 1853 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1853 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8583 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place October 16, 2023.

Prussia Thaler 1853 A "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1853 A "Mining" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 53 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1853 A "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1853 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1853 A "Mining" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1853 A "Mining" at auction Künker - June 20, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1853 A "Mining" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1853 A "Mining" at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1853 A "Mining" at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1853 A "Mining" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1853 A "Mining" at auction Rhenumis - November 26, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1853 A "Mining" at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1853 A "Mining" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1853 A "Mining" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 4, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1853 A "Mining" at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1853 A "Mining" at auction Felzmann - January 18, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1853 A "Mining" at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1853 A "Mining" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1853 A "Mining" at auction BAC - April 21, 2020
Seller BAC
Date April 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1853 A "Mining" at auction Schulman - March 21, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date March 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1853 A "Mining" at auction Heritage - February 2, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Prussia Thaler 1853 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1853 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

