Thaler 1856 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1856 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31068 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (4) AU (12) XF (14) VF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF65 (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1)

