Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1856 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Thaler 1856 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Thaler 1856 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1856 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31068 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Prussia Thaler 1856 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1856 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1856 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1856 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1856 A at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1856 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1856 A at auction Künker - June 20, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1856 A at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1856 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1856 A at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1856 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1856 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1856 A at auction Dorotheum - November 17, 2016
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1856 A at auction Kroha - September 16, 2016
Seller Kroha
Date September 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1856 A at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1856 A at auction Felzmann - July 1, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date July 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1856 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1856 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 14, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1856 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1856 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 15, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1856 A at auction Höhn - September 14, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date September 14, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

