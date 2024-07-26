Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1856 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1856
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1856 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31068 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Kroha
Date September 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
