Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1855 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1855
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (221)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 797 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place November 18, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
