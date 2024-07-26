Thaler 1855 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 797 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place November 18, 2020.

Сondition UNC (17) AU (47) XF (111) VF (41) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (3) MS60 (1) Service PCGS (4) NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Auctiones (1)

Aurea (1)

BAC (15)

Busso Peus (3)

Cayón (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Coinhouse (1)

COINSNET (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (10)

Felzmann (1)

Frankfurter (1)

Gärtner (2)

GGN (1)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Grün (7)

Heritage (3)

Höhn (8)

ibercoin (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Inasta (1)

Jean ELSEN (3)

Katz (4)

Kroha (5)

Künker (41)

Möller (5)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (12)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (5)

Niemczyk (3)

Numimarket (1)

Numisa (4)

Rauch (7)

Reinhard Fischer (7)

Rhenumis (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (1)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Sonntag (4)

Tauler & Fau (2)

Teutoburger (17)

TMAJK sro (1)

UBS (2)

VL Nummus (2)

WAG (18)

WCN (1)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)

Zöttl (1)