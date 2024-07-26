Thaler 1853 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1853 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4217 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

