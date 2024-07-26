Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1853 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1853
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1853 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4217 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 330 PLN
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date December 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date July 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
