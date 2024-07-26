Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1853 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Thaler 1853 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Thaler 1853 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1853 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4217 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Prussia Thaler 1853 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
651 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1853 A at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 330 PLN
Prussia Thaler 1853 A at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1853 A at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1853 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1853 A at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1853 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1853 A at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1853 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1853 A at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1853 A at auction Rauch - December 13, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date December 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1853 A at auction Busso Peus - July 6, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date July 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1853 A at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1853 A at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1853 A at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1853 A at auction Busso Peus - April 24, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1853 A at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1853 A at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1853 A at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1853 A at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1853 A at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

