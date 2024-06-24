Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1851 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Thaler 1851 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Thaler 1851 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1851 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1524 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place September 8, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Teutoburger (8)
  • WAG (3)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Prussia Thaler 1851 A "Mining" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1851 A "Mining" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Prussia Thaler 1851 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1851 A "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1851 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1851 A "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1851 A "Mining" at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1851 A "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1851 A "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1851 A "Mining" at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1851 A "Mining" at auction Rauch - July 18, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date July 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1851 A "Mining" at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1851 A "Mining" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 4, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1851 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1851 A "Mining" at auction Felzmann - January 18, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1851 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1851 A "Mining" at auction Niemczyk - June 16, 2019
Prussia Thaler 1851 A "Mining" at auction Niemczyk - June 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1851 A "Mining" at auction Dorotheum - May 22, 2019
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1851 A "Mining" at auction GINZA - August 9, 2018
Seller GINZA
Date August 9, 2018
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1851 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1851 A "Mining" at auction Kroha - January 1, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date January 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1851 A "Mining" at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Prussia Thaler 1851 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1851 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1851 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search