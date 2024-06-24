Thaler 1851 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1851 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1524 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place September 8, 2017.

