Thaler 1851 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1851
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1851 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1524 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place September 8, 2017.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller GINZA
Date August 9, 2018
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1851 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
