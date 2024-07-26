Thaler 1850 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1850 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 659 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place January 10, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) AU (7) XF (22) VF (23) No grade (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Felzmann (7)

Frühwald (1)

GGN (1)

Höhn (1)

Katz (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (9)

Möller (3)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)

Niemczyk (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (4)

Rhenumis (1)

Teutoburger (11)

WAG (6)