Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1850 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Thaler 1850 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Thaler 1850 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1850 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 659 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place January 10, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (7)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • Möller (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Teutoburger (11)
  • WAG (6)
Prussia Thaler 1850 A "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1850 A "Mining" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1850 A "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1850 A "Mining" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1850 A "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1850 A "Mining" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1850 A "Mining" at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1850 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1850 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1850 A "Mining" at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1850 A "Mining" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1850 A "Mining" at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1850 A "Mining" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1850 A "Mining" at auction Rhenumis - May 28, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1850 A "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1850 A "Mining" at auction Felzmann - January 18, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1850 A "Mining" at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1850 A "Mining" at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1850 A "Mining" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1850 A "Mining" at auction Künker - August 13, 2020
Seller Künker
Date August 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Thaler 1850 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 7, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Prussia Thaler 1850 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1850 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

