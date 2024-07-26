Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1850 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1850
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1850 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 659 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place January 10, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
