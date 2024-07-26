Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1849 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1849
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1849 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 490 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place October 7, 2003.
Сondition
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
