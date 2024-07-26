Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1849 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Thaler 1849 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Thaler 1849 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1849 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 490 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place October 7, 2003.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Höhn (6)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • Möller (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Teutoburger (8)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (6)
  • WCN (1)
Prussia Thaler 1849 A "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1849 A "Mining" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Prussia Thaler 1849 A "Mining" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1849 A "Mining" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1849 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1849 A "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1849 A "Mining" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1849 A "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1849 A "Mining" at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1849 A "Mining" at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1849 A "Mining" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1849 A "Mining" at auction Möller - December 2, 2022
Seller Möller
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1849 A "Mining" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1849 A "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1849 A "Mining" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1849 A "Mining" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1849 A "Mining" at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1849 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1849 A "Mining" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1849 A "Mining" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
