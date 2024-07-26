Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1848 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Thaler 1848 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Thaler 1848 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1848 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 770 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Prussia Thaler 1848 A "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1848 A "Mining" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition VF20
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 7400 RUB
Prussia Thaler 1848 A "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1848 A "Mining" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1848 A "Mining" at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1848 A "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1848 A "Mining" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1848 A "Mining" at auction Frühwald - April 2, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date April 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1848 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1848 A "Mining" at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1848 A "Mining" at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1848 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1848 A "Mining" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1848 A "Mining" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1848 A "Mining" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1848 A "Mining" at auction Möller - November 5, 2017
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1848 A "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1848 A "Mining" at auction WAG - June 11, 2017
Seller WAG
Date June 11, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1848 A "Mining" at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1848 A "Mining" at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1848 A "Mining" at auction Künker - March 27, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 27, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1848 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1848 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

