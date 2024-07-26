Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1848 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1848
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1848 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 770 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Felzmann (3)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Grün (3)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (8)
- Möller (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (5)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition VF20
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 7400 RUB
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1848 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search