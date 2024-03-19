Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1847 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Thaler 1847 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Thaler 1847 A "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1847 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1692 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place May 30, 2022.

Prussia Thaler 1847 A "Mining" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Prussia Thaler 1847 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1847 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1847 A "Mining" at auction Kroha - June 25, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1847 A "Mining" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1847 A "Mining" at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1847 A "Mining" at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1847 A "Mining" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1847 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1847 A "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 3, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1847 A "Mining" at auction WAG - July 5, 2020
Seller WAG
Date July 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1847 A "Mining" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 21, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1847 A "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1847 A "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1847 A "Mining" at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date March 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1847 A "Mining" at auction Kroha - January 1, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date January 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1847 A "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1847 A "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1847 A "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1847 A "Mining" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1847 A "Mining" at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
