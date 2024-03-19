Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1847 A "Mining" (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1847
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1847 "Mining" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1692 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place May 30, 2022.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
